President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Georgia's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili in Baku on November 17, according to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides recalled with satisfaction the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Georgia in April this year, as well as Mariam Kvrivishvili's visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with the head of state last year. They noted that these visits had contributed to the development of bilateral relations.

"The Vice Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze to President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his greetings be conveyed to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as well," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various areas, based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.

"They emphasized that the energy and transport projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are of vital importance to the wider region," the statement reads.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev and Kvrivishvili highlighted the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in developing bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on increasing trade turnover and further strengthening cooperation in connectivity, energy, investment, and other areas.