Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan meet in Dublin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dublin, where the 9th Summit of the European Political Community is being held, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani President.

The two leaders discussed progress in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, focusing on practical steps to further strengthen peace between the two countries. In particular, they addressed the development of transport communications, trade relations, and border delimitation.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community is taking place in the Irish capital. On November 12, Ilham Aliyev participated in a round table titled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy".