Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Vietnam for an official visit, with a ceremonial welcome held at Hanoi's international airport.

According to the president's official website, a guard of honour was assembled to welcome Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijani leader and First Lady were greeted by Vietnam's Justice Minister Hoang Thanh Tung and other officials.

The visit is set to last three days and is aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.