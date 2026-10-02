Ilham Aliyev attends opening of World Judo Championships in Baku

Yesterday, the World Judo Championships began in the Azerbaijani capital. The tournament's official opening ceremony was held on Monday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships in Baku. The event is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The competition began the previous day and will run through October 11. It is the first world championships in four years in which Russian athletes are competing under their national flag and anthem.

Medal bouts in the women's up to 52 kg and men's up to 66 kg weight categories will take place at the world championships this evening.