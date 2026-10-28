Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Republic Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev extended his most sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Turkish leader and the entire people of Türkiye on the occasion of the national holiday, October 29 - Republic Day.

The Azerbaijani president recalled that Baku and Ankara are bound by genuine ties of friendship and brotherhood that have stood the test of history.

"With the Shusha Declaration, which we signed together in 2021, relations between our countries reached their highest level – that of an alliance – acquiring qualitatively new substance and meaning," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader wished Erdogan robust health, happiness, and success in high state responsibilities, and Türkiye and its people lasting peace and prosperity.