Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Erdoğan over Izmir tragedy

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people as a result of an explosion at a steel plant in Izmir province," Ilham Aliyev said.

Sharing grief over this tragedy, the Azerbaijani leader extended, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, his deepest condolences to Erdoğan, the families and relatives of those who perished, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A powerful explosion occurred on November 9 at the HABAŞ Demir Çelik steel plant in the İzmir province. The death toll rose to 17 after one of the injured receiving treatment in hospital died.