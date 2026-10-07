Ilham Aliyev meets with Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenbashi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9, according to the Azerbaijani president's website.

During the meeting, the heads of state recalled with satisfaction their previous meetings and telephone conversations and noted the recent visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Iran and the discussions held during the visit.

Pezeshkian emphasized the historic ties of friendship and kinship between the two countries, once again stating that Iran highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s position as a friendly and good neighbor during the events in Iran.

The head of state also touched upon Iran’s participation for the first time in the “CIS Plus” format as a non-member state.