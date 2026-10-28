International Space Station operations may be extended until 2032

Russia is discussing with foreign partners the extension of the International Space Station (ISS) joint operations until 2032, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Federation Council.

"Our manned space program, cross flights, and work on the International Space Station are proceeding as planned. We are currently discussing with our partners the extension of its operations until 2032," Denis Manturov said.

In July, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov announced that Roscosmos and NASA had agreed to extend the ISS operations until 2030. He emphasized that even after the ISS ceases operations, space agencies will continue to coordinate and exchange technical information regarding their orbital stations.

Meanwhile, the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) is projected to be deployed in 2028.