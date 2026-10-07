International travelers visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam

International travelers have visited Aghdam city as part of their trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The travelers from 13 countries, led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned Most Traveled People (MTP) club, familiarized themselves with Aghdam’s historical and cultural heritage.

In accordance with the itinerary, the guests first visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque. They were briefed on the history of the mosque, its appearance before the occupation, and the destruction it suffered during the years of occupation.

The delegation also visited other historical and cultural sites in Aghdam.

As part of their visit, the travelers familiarized themselves with the destruction inflicted on Aghdam during the occupation, as well as the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work currently underway in the city.