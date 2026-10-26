Iran and Mecca alliance states to address Middle East security

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said participants in four-nation talks in Tehran on Monday agreed that security in West Asia should be based on regional states, with external interference prevented.

He made the remarks following a meeting of delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran to discuss regional security, Israeli activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

“We concluded that West Asia’s security must be based on the countries of the region, and any external interference must be prevented,” Mohsen Rezaei said.

According to him, regional countries should have begun cooperating earlier, arguing that the Turkish, Pakistani, and Saudi delegations’ visits to Tehran demonstrated that US threats had no effect at the global level.