Iran and Russia aim to deepen strategic cooperation - Jalali

The recent message from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was "special," Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"The primary purpose of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei’s visit to Moscow was to convey an official and special message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian president, which underscores the importance of relations between the two countries and ongoing consultations at the highest level," Kazem Jalali said.

He pointed out that Rezaei’s visit "should be viewed as part of strategic relations and continued consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation."

"The visit took place at a time when both countries feel a growing need for coordination and closer consultations on general issues amid global and regional changes," Kazem Jalali said.

The Iranian ambassador noted the visit was of particular significance as it demonstrated the shared resolve of Tehran and Moscow to maintain and deepen strategic cooperation across political and economic spheres, TASS reported.

Putin received Rezaei at the Kremlin on November 5.