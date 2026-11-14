Iran builds its first nuclear fusion facility - AEOI

Iran expects to commission its first controlled nuclear fusion facility, developed using its own technology, as scheduled, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

"We hope that Iran’s first tokamak (facility for controlled thermonuclear fusion), which is being built on the basis of Iranian expertise, will be commissioned as schedule and we will show the world that Iranians deserve better," Eslami said.

The effort to produce the nation’s first fully-indigenous nuclear fusion system is a major achievement in its own right, demonstrating Iran’s capabilities on cutting edge of science, and its ability to keep pace with the world’s most advanced scientific powers, Eslami said.

Advanced Technologies Company of Iran head Ali Nourouzi outlined the technical details and potential applications of the indigenous Tokamak. He noted the radiation produced in this process can be used to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals and in advanced medical diagnostic systems.