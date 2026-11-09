Iran considers Armenia one of its promising gas markets

Iranian authorities view Armenia as one of the most promising markets for natural gas supplies, Iranian Vice President Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi said.

Armenia could become the best partner for expanding natural gas exports, Iranian Vice President Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi said following a meeting of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission held in Yerevan today.

He recalled that the Islamic Republic has some of the largest natural gas reserves in the world.

"And if there is an opportunity to export it, who could be a better partner for this than Armenia?"

— Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi.

Iran currently supplies Armenia with over 400 mln cubic meters of gas annually, which is used as fuel by some thermal power plants. This accounts for approximately one-fifth of total gas supplies.