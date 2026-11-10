Iran has no plans to give up enriched uranium - Rezaei

Enriched uranium is an Iranian national asset intended for domestic use, which is why Tehran will not agree to exporting it, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said in an interview with the Al Mayadeen television channel.

"We will not allow even a particle of the enriched uranium material to be taken out of the country," Rezaei said.

He said that Iran had already informed Russia of its decision to keep enriched uranium on its territory in response to Moscow’s initiative.