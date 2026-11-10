Iran lists Argentine Navy, Air Force as terrorist organizations

Iran has designated Argentina’s Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations in response to Buenos Aires adding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of terrorist organizations, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"On the basis of the principle of reciprocity and in accordance with the law on retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Argentine Navy and Air Force subject to this law and designates them as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Argentina’s decision contradicts the fundamental principles of international law and that the IRGC is one of the pillars of Iran’s official armed forces. The statement emphasized that the Argentine government is responsible for the consequences.

Earlier, the Argentine government had added the IRGC to the Public Register of Individuals and Legal Entities Associated with Terrorist Activities and their Financing. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called this decision unjustified and in violation of international law.