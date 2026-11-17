Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied on Tuesday that Tehran was plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington, DC.

According to him, the outlets he described as “pro-Israel” circulated the chemical weapons allegation and a separate claim that Iran was building missile bases beneath dams during the previous 72 hours.

"In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have "reported" that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. Rubbish," Araghchi said.

The Iranian rejection followed a CNN report Monday citing seven U.S. officials familiar with intelligence indicating that Iran had been exploring potential attacks on senior Trump administration officials in Washington involving a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

The intelligence points to efforts to develop possible attack options rather than evidence of an imminent operation, according to the report. Some sources said specific locations and potential targets in the U.S. capital had been identified.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is monitoring potential threats but stressed that there are no “credible threats to the homeland” at this time.