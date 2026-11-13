Iran strikes US base in Bahrain

According to Iranian media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out an attack on a US military base in Bahrain overnight.

The target was a radar station belonging to an air defence system at the base, and six unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the operation.

Iranian media said the decision to launch the attack had been made in response to dangerous actions by US forces involving the radar station. However, it did not specify the extent of the damage sustained by the radar.

Bahraini authorities have issued two air-raid alerts across the kingdom since the beginning of Sunday.