The Iranian Army announced early Wednesday that its combat drones targeted U.S. air defense systems and drone launchers at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said the operation destroyed Patriot air defense systems and launch pads used by the U.S. military at the base.

It described Ali Al Salem as a critical air transport hub and a primary gateway for U.S. forces entering West Asia.

“In defense of Iran, we bow to no power, and our response to any threat and aggression will be decisive, crushing, and without geographic limitations,” the statement read.

This follows an announcement by the IRGC that they targeted a U.S.-operated radar system at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in response to U.S. drone violations of Iranian airspace.

The retaliatory strikes follow a U.S. airstrike on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait’s military earlier said its air defences were countering hostile drone attacks, without providing further details.

Kuwait’s army has said the Gulf country is under attack by drones while the United States and Iran traded blows, marking escalating tensions in the region as a peace deal remains elusive.