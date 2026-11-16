Iran threatened to retaliate against civilian infrastructure near U.S. or Israeli military bases if those countries targeted similar sites in the Islamic Republic.

Iran's parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator with the U.S. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that any dam, port, or power plant near a U.S. or Israeli base is dual-use.

“New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a U.S. or Israeli base is dual-use,” Ghalibaf said Tuesday on X.

He was responding to a New York Times report - citing unnamed analysts - that many water infrastructure sites in Iran “may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup.”

“We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” Ghalibaf said.

The latest comments from Iran showcase the high tensions between the sides, with talks deadlocked and low-intensity attacks continuing. On Tuesday, Tehran targeted Bahrain for the third time in less than a week, aiming for a U.S. radar system.

IRGC claimed responsibility for firing drones at the radar system at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain. The attack was a response to “continued violation” of Iranian airspace by U.S. drones, it said. Bahraini authorities said they intercepted the projectiles.