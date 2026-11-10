Iran urges UN, IAEA to condemn US offer for nuclear information

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn a U.S. offer of up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear program.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council president and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi described the announcement as "abhorrent" and urged its unequivocal condemnation.

The official said the offer, announced through the U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice program and reposted by the US Central Command, sought information about nuclear facilities, equipment, scientists and personnel, while also offering possible relocation.

He accused Washington of encouraging espionage against Iran's nuclear program, warning that the initiative could expose nuclear scientists and technical personnel to assassination, sabotage and other security threats.

Araghchi argued that seeking confidential information about nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards raised serious questions about the credibility and integrity of the agency's monitoring system.

He called on the UN Security Council to address the potential consequences for international peace and security and hold Washington accountable for unlawful actions.

Araghchi also urged Grossi to safeguard confidential information collected during inspections, prevent its misuse for intelligence purposes and bring the matter before the IAEA Board of Governors.