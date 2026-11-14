Iranian FM to visit Pakistan and Oman

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Pakistan and Oman in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Baghaei said that Araghchi will attend the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad on Sunday and Monday, where trade and economic cooperation among the group's 10 member states will be discussed.

Araghchi will hold talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Muscat on Tuesday, the spokesman added.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Araghchi will leave Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and Oman have mediated talks between Iran and the United States within the past months.