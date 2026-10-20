Iranian Foreign Ministry names condition for Hormuz opening

The United States must honor its commitments enshrined in the agreement previously reached with Iran. This would enable Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping and help continue bilateral negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iraqi television channel Al-Iraqiya News.

"If Washington fulfills its previous commitments, this will allow the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and new rounds of negotiations to begin, ultimately leading to the conclusion of a final agreement," Araghchi said.

The minister added that the "seven-day initiative" put forward by Tehran was "aimed at keeping the diplomatic path open, provided that previously reached agreements are honored."

According to him, "it is Washington, not Tehran, that is obstructing this process and closing off opportunities for dialogue."

The FM confirmed that the Islamic Republic "will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to full shipping until an understanding with Washington is reached."