Iranian President arrives in Moscow for gas exporters' summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia to attend the 8th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the gathering of leaders from gas-exporting countries, according to the report.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet in Moscow this week.

The talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

The Iranian president may also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries during his one-day visit.