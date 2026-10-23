Iranian President to attend Gas Forum in Moscow

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow on October 27, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said.

"The eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, with the participation of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Pezeshkian, and under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin",

the embassy said.

Participants will share their perspectives on strategic trends in the global energy and natural gas market.

"The summit provides an opportunity to underscore the need for continued cooperation among producing nations",

the embassy added.

Earlier, Iran's ambassador in Moscow outlined the topics Presidents Putin and Pezeshkian are set to discuss during their meeting in the coming week.