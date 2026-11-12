Iraq resumes oil shipments via Strait of Hormuz under US protection

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that Iraqi oil would be available again to buyers on the global market soon.

According to Hussein, the US military will ensure the security of the shipments.

"Iraq is resuming oil exports via the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz under the protection of US forces",

Fuad Hussein said.

According to the minister, all diplomatic steps taken by Iraq are aimed at halting the development of crises and preventing the consequences of conflicts in the region from spreading to the Arab republic.

Hussein described the current situation in the Middle East as "neither war nor peace", while highlighting the growing risk of renewed confrontation and further escalation of the situation.