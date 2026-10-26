Israeli army reports strikes across Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has carried out a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

According to the report, the strikes targeted areas in northern, southern and central Gaza.

The attacks killed four members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The military also said it had identified "a military structure in the northern Gaza Strip that was used as a sniper position targeting IDF troops."

Besides, IDF troops identified three militants emerging from a tunnel shaft in the Khan Younis area, beyond the Yellow Line demarcation boundary. An airstrike was carried out on the shaft and the militants, the army said, adding that secondary explosions were observed.