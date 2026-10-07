Istanbul residential building collapse death toll up to 5

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Istanbul's Maltepe district has risen to five, and search and rescue operations at the scene have been suspended, the TRT Haber TV channel reported.

Earlier reports indicated that two people had died and ten had been rescued as a result of the incident. All of them are local residents.

The incident occurred early on the morning of October 8. Three floors on one side of the building collapsed. The lower floors housed a textile workshop and commercial shops. According to local authorities, the building was constructed in 1987 and originally had five stories. Later, two additional stories were illegally added. Turkish investigators are probing into the incident. Following their decision, the architect who designed the building and the construction supervisor were detained.