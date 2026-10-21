Istanbul to host first-ever R4-E3 talks

Istanbul will host meetings of top diplomats of the R4 mechanism (Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia) and the European E3 mechanism (UK, Germany, and France), including in an unprecedented combined format, on October 23.

The meeting of the seven countries in the combined R4+E3 format for the first time comes at Türkiye’s own initiative.

The meetings are set to address regional issues, particularly the Palestinian question, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments related to Yemen, and efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Participants are also expected to discuss opportunities for cooperation and coordination between R4 and E3 countries that could be pursued in the coming days.