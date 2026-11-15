Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone call with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Monday, November 16, with bilateral relations at the centre of the discussion, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the call, Bayramov congratulated Miliband on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

The two sides discussed the current state and future development of relations between Baku and London, stressing the importance of continued high-level political dialogue. They noted the significance of the recent meeting between the two leaders at the European Political Community summit, as well as the adoption of a joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two nations.

The parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation under the document. Bayramov and Miliband also addressed regional security, the situation in the South Caucasus, and the process of normalising relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister briefed his counterpart on Baku's efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, open communication links, and expand economic cooperation.