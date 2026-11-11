Vestnik Kavkaza

KazTransOil ships 132mln tonnes of oil toward BTC pipeline

KazTransOil ships 132mln tonnes of oil toward BTC pipeline
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

KazTransOil JSC transported 1.321 million tonnes of oil towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January-October 2026, the company reported.

"Through the facilities of KazTransOil JSC at the Port of Aktau, 2.922 million tonnes of oil were loaded onto tankers, up 288,000 tonnes compared with the same period last year, including 1.321 million tonnes shipped towards the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," the company said.

Overall, 38.306 million tonnes of oil was transported through KazTransOil's main pipeline system in the first ten months of 2026, an increase of 1.323 million tonnes compared with the same period in 2025.

Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil exports via the BTC pipeline to 1.7 million tonnes in 2027.

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