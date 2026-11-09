Kazakhstan expects to resume oil exports via Druzhba pipeline

Kazakhstan hopes the transit of its oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline will resume, but Russia has not yet responded to this request, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

"Personally, I raised this issue myself; the request has been sent. There is no response yet. There is hope, we expect that we will resume this route, it is very commercially attractive for usю Furthermore, it complies, so to say, with technical requirements to operation of the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline," Akkenzhenov said.

This is particularly essential for the winter period, he said.

"It is required to maintain a minimal throughput volume for this pipeline to function normally...There are no heating furnaces on the pipeline from Kazakhstan to Russia," Akkenzhenov said.

The Kazakh Energy Ministry previously said that exports of Kazakh oil to Germany are not planned in November or December 2026. But if the existing technical restrictions are resolved and the necessary transportation conditions are ensured, the possibility of resuming supplies of Kazakh oil via the said route will be considered.