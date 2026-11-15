Erlan Akkenzhenov, a senior official at the Ministry of Energy, said the authorities invested $864 million this year in modernizing and repairing energy infrastructure.

According to Akkenzhenov, essential equipment and networks at power plants have been overhauled, wear and tear at combined heat and power (CHP) plants has been reduced, and the number of power plants classified as high-risk has fallen to just five.

Electricity production in Kazakhstan grew by 2.3% over the first ten months of the year, reaching 102.4 billion kWh.