Kazakhstan seeks to extend ban on LPG exports

A ban on the LPG exports remains in effect in Kazakhstan. Authorities plan to extend it for another six months in the coming weeks.

Kazakhstan intends to extend the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), including propane and butane transported by rail, for six months, with certain exceptions outlined in the draft proposal, local media report.

A draft order from the Ministry of Energy, titled "On Certain Issues Regarding the Transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas," has been posted on the Open Legal Acts portal for public discussion.

The public consultation period will run until November 12, and the restrictions could come into effect as early as November 14.

According to the authorities, this measure is intended to help ensure stability in the domestic fuel market.