Khamzat Chimaev explains decision to obtain UAE citizenship

Russian mixed martial fighter Khamzat Chimaev obtained UAE citizenship early last year. Several years earlier, he had moved to Dubai to live and train.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev explained why he decided to obtain UAE citizenship.

In an interview with The National, he emphasised that he had visited the UAE many times before being granted permission to obtain citizenship.

"I was working here even before the UFC. Then I was introduced to some people, and we became very close. They helped me come here for training camps a couple of times. I like this country. Everything here reminds me of my homeland. I like it here,”

– Khamzat Chimaev said.