Vestnik Kavkaza

Khankendi hosts 61st meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy

Khankendi hosts 61st meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The 61st meeting of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has commenced in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, the meeting aims to promote cooperation among the competition authorities of CIS member states, expand the exchange of experience in applying competition legislation, and strengthen joint efforts to protect competition.

The participants are discussing issues related to the application of competition legislation, contemporary market challenges, and the development of cooperation among CIS member states.

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