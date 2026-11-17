Georgian footballer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records for his goal contributions in the Champions League.

The compilers of the annual record book highlighted a unique achievement by the winger: Kvaratskhelia either scored or assisted for his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates in seven consecutive Champions League knockout-stage matches. Such a feat has never been accomplished in the tournament before.

Kvaratskhelia features in the 2027 edition of the collection. His teammates also set 12 other records, likewise recognised by the authors of the renowned statistical series.

The 25-year-old has been playing for PSG since 2025. He has made 91 appearances for the Parisian side, scoring 29 goals.