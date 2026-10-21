Kobakhidze to visit Hungary

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Hungary for events marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, the Georgian government's press office said.

Kobakhidze will attend commemorations in Budapest, with the main event tomorrow in a central square featuring an address by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

In his invitation, Magyar said the 1956 Revolution holds historical significance for Central Europe.

"It is a great honor for me to invite you to Budapest to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution together. We would be deeply honored by your presence at this event, where we will pay tribute to those whose courage continues to inspire us as we build a shared European future—a legacy that remains vital in helping us address the challenges of our time",

Péter Magyar said.