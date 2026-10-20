Kremlin still has to review report on consequences of Armenia's EAEU exit

The Kremlin has not yet examined the report by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the potential consequences of Armenia suspending its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, we have not reviewed it. We have not reviewed it yet," Dmitry Peskov said.

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members representing Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have presented a report on the possible consequences of suspending Armenia's membership in the EAEU, the Russian government's press service said.

It was noted that the suspension of Armenia’s participation in the EAEU may lead to the gas price increase by nearly 70%.