Lavrov discusses shipping in Strait of Hormuz with Bahraini foreign minister

Sergey Lavrov has discussed shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with his Bahraini counterpart. The Russian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of the safe transit of vessels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two sides focused on issues concerning the safety of navigation in the strait.

"The need to maintain stable, unhindered and safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of vital importance to the global economy, was emphasised,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The conversation reportedly took place at Manama’s initiative.