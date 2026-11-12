Leyla Aliyeva discusses environmental initiatives with ISESCO Leadership

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with ISESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik at COP31 in Antalya.

On the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA, held talks with ISESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik. The meeting focused on developing cooperation between IDEA and ISESCO.

One of the areas of joint work discussed was providing young citizens of Azerbaijan opportunities for internships within international environmental organizations.

The initiatives considered also included promoting environmental education in schools, reforestation efforts, developing waste-sorting practices, water conservation, and increasing energy generation efficiency.