Leyla Aliyeva meets with ICESCO director general

Today, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the ICESCO director general, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik. The parties signed a cooperation agreement.

The meeting between Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), took place today.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO. The Foundation received the Hamdan-ISESCO Prize last year for its education and social support projects, both within the Islamic world and in other countries. It was noted, that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been consistently devoted to the development of education and the social sector throughout its work.