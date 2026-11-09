Macron meets with Pashinyan in Paris

Emmanuel Macron has met with Nikol Pashinyan. The sides discussed relations between the countries, as well as Yerevan’s European integration.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Paris. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Pashinyan noted the high level of relations between the two countries, emphasized the importance of expanding ties across all sectors. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects, including those related to infrastructure.

Macron and Pashinyan also addressed Armenia’s European integration process. They touched upon the liberalization of the visa regime and the reforms currently being carried out in Armenia with the support of Brussels. The leaders also discussed regional developments.