Makkah Agreement enters into force

The Makkah Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia entered into force today, November 14. The agreement is open-ended, with no fixed expiration date.

The legislation ratifying the document was published in Ankara's official gazette, Resmi Gazete, bringing the pact into effect.

The agreement is considered effective from the moment of publication, with responsibility for implementing its provisions resting with the President of Türkiye.

The document expands cooperation among the three nations in defense, security, and the defense industry. It provides for the exchange of technologies and intelligence, as well as joint military exercises.

Activities will be coordinated by a Strategic Committee on Political and Defense Affairs, comprising the foreign and defense ministers and the chiefs of the general staff from Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is open-ended; participating countries may withdraw no sooner than 10 years after it enters into force. Provision is also made for admitting new members, subject to the approval of all existing parties.