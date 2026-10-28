Mediators urge Iran to allow UN inspectors to return to its nuke sites - report

Mediators in the region have pressed Iran to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit nuclear infrastructure on its soil in exchange for some sanctions relief from the United States, Axios reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

"Regional mediators led by Qatar are trying to reach a diplomatic deal to restart negotiations between the US and Iran and prevent the resumption of war after the midterm elections," sources said.

"The Qataris are working to convince Iran to allow UN inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites in return for some sanctions relief from the U.S.," the Axios report reads. Iran insists that the U.S. lift its naval blockade and release the Islamic Republic’s frozen funds.

A renewed U.S. bombing may include "a week of massive strikes on Iranian leadership, energy, nuclear and infrastructure targets," Axios reported.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.