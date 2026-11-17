Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Mariam Kvrivishvili, to discuss prospects for developing the Middle Corridor, as well as investment and trade matters.

The two sides emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation in transport and logistics and taking steps to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor. Tbilisi presented projects for the Anaklia deep-water port and Vaziani airport, and shared plans for modernising its railway infrastructure.

The officials noted that trade turnover between the two countries grew by 14% this year to $1.1 billion. They also discussed potential investment projects in Georgia.