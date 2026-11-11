Military universities of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia set milestones for cooperation

A trilateral meeting took place in Baku with the participation of delegations headed by the rectors of the national defense universities of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Before the meeting at the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Memorial in honor of the Turkish liberating soldiers, where they laid flowers on the graves of the martyrs and honored their memory.

The rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, then held a meeting with the delegations, AZERTAC reports.

During the meeting, delegation members were briefed on reforms in the military education system and their results, and were introduced to innovations in military education implemented with consideration of international experience, the report says.

As part of the visit, delegations from the Turkish and Georgian universities also visited the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, which operates under the National Defense University.

Following the meetings, representatives of the three countries' military universities emphasized their importance within the framework of existing cooperation and exchanged views on planning trilateral events in this area. The delegations decided to intensify the exchange of experience in higher military education