Mirzoyan, Araghchi discuss TRIPP

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Tehran on a working visit, met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The sides discussed the implementation of the TRIPP project.

Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

The Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers "emphasized the strategic nature of relations, reflected in the Armenian government's program for 2026-2031," and noted that dialogue between the countries was developing at the highest level.

One of the issues discussed during the meeting was the implementation of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project.

"Mirzoyan provided information on the work being carried out to implement the TRIPP project and the new opportunities it opens up for countries in the region,”

– the Armenian Foreign Ministry press service informed.

The foreign ministers also discussed current issues of cooperation between Yerevan and Tehran that are of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional developments.