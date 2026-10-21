Armenia should not delay signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Mirzoyan

The prompt signing of the initialed peace agreement with Azerbaijan is a political commitment of the Armenian Government, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated at the Cabinet meeting.

"We want to see this document signed as soon as possible. This is because, understandably, infrastructure has not only an economic function but also a role and mission in strengthening peace,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed the news reports that he allegedly announced that the document will be signed in 2031.

"I said ‘by 2031'," the Armenian PM clarified, referring to the mandate given as a result of the parliamentary elections is calculated for five years.