Moscow-Baku relations developing on basis of good neighborliness and mutual respect, Russian Foreign Ministry says

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the current state of relations with Azerbaijan. The ministry noted that they are developing on the basis of good neighborliness and take each other's interests in account.

Russian-Azerbaijani relations are developing based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests, Mikhail Kalugin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth Department for CIS Countries, said.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he noted that Moscow and Baku had managed to turn the page on the AZAL plane crash that occurred on December 25 the year before last.

"Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests. We are very pleased that together we have managed to turn the page on the December 2024 plane crash, which was a shared tragedy for us and claimed the lives of citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan,”

– Mikhail Kalugin said.

He emphasized that this would not have been possible without the a dialogue based on trust between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.