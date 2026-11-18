Russia, China and Iran said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could resume inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities only after hostilities end and all threats of renewed military action against Iran are removed.

The Russian delegation delivered a statement on behalf of the three countries at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

Unconditional demands for the routine implementation of nuclear safeguards, without taking into account the objective obstacles created by acts of aggression and the continuing threat of the use of force, would not facilitate the full resumption of IAEA inspections, it said.

"Such a resumption is possible only on condition that hostilities are fully ended, all threats of renewed aggression are removed, and convincing guarantees are provided that similar attacks and threats of attacks will not be repeated," it added.

The disruption to IAEA inspections followed Israeli and US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. The agency suspended verification activities and withdrew inspectors from Iran for security reasons. The following month, Iran enacted a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.